Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on R shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

