MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.430-$-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380-$-1.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at $33,385,726.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock worth $119,242,793. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

