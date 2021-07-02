MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $383.71

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $383.71, but opened at $365.34. MongoDB shares last traded at $364.48, with a volume of 28,285 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,385,726.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $178,536,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

