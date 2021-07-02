Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $370.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.45. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.34 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

