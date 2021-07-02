Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.