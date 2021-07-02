Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $955,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

