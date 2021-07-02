Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $808,287,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,544.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,438.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,983.68 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,856.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.