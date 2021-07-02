Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,368 shares of company stock worth $14,555,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

