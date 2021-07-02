Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 63.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

CRM stock opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

