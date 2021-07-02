Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

