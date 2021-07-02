Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,757,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,152,636,000 after acquiring an additional 95,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.09. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

