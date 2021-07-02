More Coin Price Up 0.5% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, More Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $95,479.03 and approximately $232.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00665597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,858.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

