Morgan Stanley Boosts The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $33.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

IPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,783. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 97,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.