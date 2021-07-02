Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.