Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 243,855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

