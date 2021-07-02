Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.40. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.23. The company has a market cap of C$655.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

