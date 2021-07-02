Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,064 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total transaction of $2,844,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $254.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.84 and a 1-year high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

