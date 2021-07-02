Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 224.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $221.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,373. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $219.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.