Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $217.64

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.64 and last traded at $217.35, with a volume of 1822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

