MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Lowered to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container ships. It focuses on the feeder vessels between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

