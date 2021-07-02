Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.