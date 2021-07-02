Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.
MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.
Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.49. 378,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,019. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
