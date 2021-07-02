Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.49. 378,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,019. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.