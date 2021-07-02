Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

