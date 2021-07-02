Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

