Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GRC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

