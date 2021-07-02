Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

