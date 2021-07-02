Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,134 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Xencor worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 323.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 16.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $35.68 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

