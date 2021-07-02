Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,411 shares of company stock worth $1,604,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

