NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.26. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 31,777 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $185.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.