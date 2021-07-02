NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.31 and last traded at $65.39. Approximately 4,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

Several analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

