Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,604 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $306,152.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

