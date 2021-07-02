National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$363.36.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$95.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$208.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$68.45 and a one year high of C$100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.