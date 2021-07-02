National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. National Bank has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

