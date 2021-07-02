National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in June

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NBGIF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

