National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.13 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,250,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 389.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

