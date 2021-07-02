National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

National Pension Service raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Insulet were worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $278.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.00 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $185.24 and a one year high of $306.46.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

