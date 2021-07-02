National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $30,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $9,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

