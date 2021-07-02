National Pension Service Purchases 27,701 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

National Pension Service grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Ingersoll Rand worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

