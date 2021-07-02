National Pension Service Purchases 3,274 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Pension Service grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $363.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,066.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,910,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

