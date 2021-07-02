National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

KDP opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

