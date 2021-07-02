Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $23.84 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and $64,469.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004746 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00040794 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033787 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,071,444 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

