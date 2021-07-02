NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.69 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006243 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $859.30 million and $52.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00240906 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.26 or 0.03041300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,475,113 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

