Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,212. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

