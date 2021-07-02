Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,212. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

