Needham & Company LLC Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $580.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $532.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.70. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $538.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

