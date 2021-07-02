Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

