Nestree Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $5.51 million and $1.03 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,953.98 or 1.00164542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00032331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

