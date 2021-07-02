Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

