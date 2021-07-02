Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $49.04 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

