Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in International Paper by 46.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

