Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,608 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $9,317,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.