Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 327,662 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,662 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

